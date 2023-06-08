Tucson gets $2.73 million grant from state to address growing homeless problem

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) awarded nearly $20 million in grants to local governments from the newly-created Homeless Shelter and Services (HSS) Fund.

The goal is to provide shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness. The new budget signed by Governor Katie Hobbs included $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated immediately before June 30th.

Tucson will be getting $2,733,000 of those funds. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she already has big plans for these funds. “The city of Tucson is finally receiving funds to deal with this unsheltered homelessness issue that’s happening not just here in Arizona but throughout the country,” she said following the announcement.

The city of Tucson was already in the process of purchasing the Knight’s Inn Motel off of Craycroft Road using these funds combined with American Rescue Plan money.

The motel has 67 rooms that will be able to help house the unsheltered and those who are transitioning into more permanent housing.

“We can extend the usage of American Rescue plan dollars. This was very specific funds allocated to the state budget thanks to the governor’s advocacy,” she noted.

Now she said these additional funds, which the city has never received before, will help complete the property purchase. “The city of Tucson has put millions of dollars in housing the unsheltered and funding nonprofit educations.”

The purchase is set to be completed in July. But, the property will need some renovations before it starts housing people.

