Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson gets $2.73 million grant from state to address growing homeless problem

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) awarded nearly $20 million in grants to local governments from the newly-created Homeless Shelter and Services (HSS) Fund.

The goal is to provide shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness. The new budget signed by Governor Katie Hobbs included $60 million for the new fund, with $20 million to be allocated immediately before June 30th.

Tucson will be getting $2,733,000 of those funds. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she already has big plans for these funds. “The city of Tucson is finally receiving funds to deal with this unsheltered homelessness issue that’s happening not just here in Arizona but throughout the country,” she said following the announcement.

The city of Tucson was already in the process of purchasing the Knight’s Inn Motel off of Craycroft Road using these funds combined with American Rescue Plan money.

The motel has 67 rooms that will be able to help house the unsheltered and those who are transitioning into more permanent housing.

“We can extend the usage of American Rescue plan dollars. This was very specific funds allocated to the state budget thanks to the governor’s advocacy,” she noted.

Now she said these additional funds, which the city has never received before, will help complete the property purchase. “The city of Tucson has put millions of dollars in housing the unsheltered and funding nonprofit educations.”

The purchase is set to be completed in July. But, the property will need some renovations before it starts housing people.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wallow Fire, May 2011. 539,000 acres burned, 36 structures destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Another big insurer halts new policies in California
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic...
Authorities in Pima County searching for theft suspect
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Justin Clark Nichols
Tucson man pleads guilty to fatal road-rage shooting

Latest News

The PCSD says the motorcycle was in the median after clipping the curb.
Motorcycle crash near Cortaro and Thornydale sends rider to hospital
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation