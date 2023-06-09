Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida this week.(Kichigin via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities are investigating the death of a young girl who was left in a hot car.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a vehicle on Thursday after going on a lunch trip with her family.

The family told detectives they had gone to DeLand, about 15 minutes away, for lunch before returning to their home in Orange City around 2:40 p.m. They were together with the girl and her two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

The parents said they went back to the car around 5 p.m. and found the girl unresponsive. They rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased just before 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
Vehicles from several agencies were at an investigation in a northwest-side neighborhood...
Large law enforcement presence causes street closures in NW-side neighborhood
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
A 28-year-old man is dead after a 40-year-old co-worker allegedly shot him late Friday morning...
Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say
Former President Donald Trump faces a second criminal indictment. (Source: CNN, POOL, DOJ)
Trump indicted in classified documents case