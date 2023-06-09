Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB/Gray News) - A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the central Louisiana area has been arrested, law enforcement said.

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.

The Louisiana Baptist Convention confirmed that Stagg has been the associational mission strategist for the Big Creek and CenLa Baptist associations.

Stagg has been charged with felonies: three counts each of oral sexual battery, first degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Bond has been set at $500,000. He remains in jail at this time.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said that there will be a press conference on Monday to discuss a recent investigation involving sex crimes with young children as victims.

Sheriff Steven McCain said that he is concerned that there may be other victims related to the case. The Union Parish and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices will be at the press conference as well.

In a statement, the Louisiana Baptist Convention said it doesn’t have comment on the matter being investigated: “However, more importantly, our prayers are with all those involved for an appropriate and healing resolution to this matter. Daryl Stagg is not an employee of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, nor does the Convention provide oversight or supervision of him.”

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump indictment unsealed in case involving mishandling of classified information
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
Judge grants bond to woman in shooting of neighbor
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges