DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150 mph in Casa Grande

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - AZDPS troopers tracked and stopped a motorcyclist who was speeding at 150 mph on I-10 in the Casa Grande area on Wednesday morning, June 7.

DPS said the Ranger 1 helicopter crew began following the motorcyclist as he traveled eastbound on Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande. The suspect was observed speeding and illegally passing vehicles on the shoulder before entering I-10 westbound at milepost 194.

Once on the interstate, Ranger 1 crew members observed the suspect traveling at extremely high speeds and passed on his speed and location to troopers on the ground, according to DPS.

Troopers positioned ahead of the motorcyclist on I-10 were able to locate and initiate a traffic stop on the suspect near milepost 190.

DPS identified the suspect, 34-year-old Kevin Keeton of Casa Grande, who came to a stop and was detained by troopers. Keeton was booked into the Pinal County Jail and is facing a criminal speed charge.

DPS said the motorcycle was impounded for 20 days for reckless driving.

“Great work to our troopers, Ranger 1 crew, and dispatchers in getting this reckless driver off the road,” DPS said in a release.

