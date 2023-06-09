FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Breezier weekend weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day Friday with a slight chance for virga – rain that evaporates before reaching the ground. Another upper-level low will move into California this weekend, increasing our local wind gusts Saturday through Monday. Highs remain cooler than normal through early next week; an upper-level ridge will cause highs to heat into the triple digits by the end of next workweek.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 101°.

