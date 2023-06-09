FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds return this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’ve had a nice break from the winds and from the triple-digit temperatures, but both are back in the 7-Day Forecast. Winds increase on Saturday, with gusts increasing to 30 mph on Sunday. It’s possible that we could see a brief return of critical fire weather conditions for a day or two.

Then, it’s back to the triple-digits on Thursday as we approach our normal high temperature for this time of year of 101°. Thursday also happens to be the start of the 2023 monsoon season. But the monsoon weather pattern hasn’t taken shape as of yet. We may have to wait another couple of weeks before we start to see our summer rains.

