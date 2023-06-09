FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will increase over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Winds will increase over the weekend across southern Arizona. This is likely to lead to a critical wildfire danger, especially Sunday and Monday, due to strong winds and low humidity. Winds relax on Tuesday.

After a cool start to June with only 2 triple-digit days so far this month in Tucson, look for highs to reach 100° both Thursday and Friday. Also, Thursday is the beginning of monsoon season. However, the monsoon weather pattern has not yet established itself, so we’ll leave rain out of the forecast for now.

