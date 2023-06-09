Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will increase over the weekend

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Winds will increase over the weekend across southern Arizona. This is likely to lead to a critical wildfire danger, especially Sunday and Monday, due to strong winds and low humidity. Winds relax on Tuesday.

After a cool start to June with only 2 triple-digit days so far this month in Tucson, look for highs to reach 100° both Thursday and Friday. Also, Thursday is the beginning of monsoon season. However, the monsoon weather pattern has not yet established itself, so we’ll leave rain out of the forecast for now.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, June 9th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Breezier weekend weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds return this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds return this weekend
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, June 8th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Temperatures stay cooler than normal
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, June 8th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, June 8th