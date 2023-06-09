Advertise
Large law enforcement presence causes street closures in NW-side neighborhood

Vehicles from several agencies were at an investigation in a northwest-side neighborhood...
Vehicles from several agencies were at an investigation in a northwest-side neighborhood Friday, June 9.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A residential street northwest of Tucson is closed because of an undisclosed law enforcement operation.

According to a 13 News crew at the scene near Cortaro Road and Camino de Oeste, vehicles from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Marana Police Department and Border Patrol are there.

PCSD said an investigation is ongoing at a home in the 4700 block of West Calatrava Lane, but there is no threat to the community.

The street closures are expected to last for an extended time. In addition to West Calatrava Lane, Wild Eagle Avenue, West Lindenthal Lane and North Roebling Drive are closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

