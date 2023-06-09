Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150 mph in Casa Grande
DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150 mph in Casa Grande
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150mph in Casa Grande
DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150mph in Casa Grande
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges