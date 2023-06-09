Advertise
PCSD investigating shooting at Brandi Fenton Park

PCSD says a shot was fired near the basketball courts at 8:17 p.m.
PCSD says a shot was fired near the basketball courts at 8:17 p.m.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandi Fenton Park near E. River RD and N. Dodge Blvd on Thursday, June 8.

PCSD says a shot was fired near the basketball courts at 8:17 p.m.

Deputies say there are no reported injuries and no danger to the public. They said all of the involved parties remained on the scene. 

If you have any information about this incident, please call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

