Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say

By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was allegedly shot by a co-worker late Friday morning at a Little Caesars location in Glendale.

Officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to a business in the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues, where police say an employee shot a co-worker multiple times. When police arrived, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was locked inside a bathroom. Officers have since taken a 40-year-old man into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

