Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal...
More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.(Jazwares)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The company said in a news release there will be a total of 24 Squishmallows to collect, including exclusive and seasonal plush designs.

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

Each participating McDonald’s will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows.

It is unclear when the Squishmallows Happy Meal toys will be available.

After the Little Mermaid Happy Meal toys, it’s expected the fast-food restaurant will feature Disney Pixar’s Elementals Happy Meal toys.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday,...
Police: Two people shot, one killed near Grant and Oracle in Tucson
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

Police say an employee at a business shot a co-worker.
Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret