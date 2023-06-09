Advertise
Sun Shuttle to hold meetings on proposed route changes

By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sun Shuttle wants to hear from the community about proposed route changes on the northwest side and in Marana.

Officials want feedback on Routes 412 and 413 and they’re hoping you can help them decide whether these routes need changes.

With how busy Marana and the Casas Adobes area has become, they want to know what’s working and what’s not.

They say there are many people that are in need of public transportation to get to areas like downtown Tucson and it could really help them out if a route is changed or a stop is added.

Things like route alignment, stops and ridership are at the top of the priority list.

”So by providing those meetings we’re able to hear the voices of the community and make sure we’re providing safe, reliable, accessible transit system in these communities as well,” said Cindy Glysson, director of marketing and communications for Sun Tran, Sun Van, Sun Link and Sun Shuttle.

There is a survey that can be filled out here. There will be two public meetings where people can provide input as well. The first one is June 9 at 5 p.m. at the Nanini Library. The next one will be June 15 at 5 p.m. at the Wheeler Taft Library.

