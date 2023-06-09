Advertise
Two found dead in Tucson hotel, no suspects in custody

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were found dead in a Tucson hotel on Thursday, June 8.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man and woman were found dead in a room at the Minsk Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway.

The victims, who were found by a hotel employee, have been identified as 54-year-old Xavier Morales and 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza.

The TPD said there are no suspects in custody and details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911. You can remain anonymous.

