Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police arrested a woman in connection with the stabbing death of a man Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 20-year-old Alexandrea St. Clair was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police identified the alleged victim as 31-year-old Tyler Nahoopii.

Officers found Nahoopii near the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Bilby Road.

The Tucson Fire Department transported Nahoopii to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Nahoopii was stabbed during an altercation with St. Clair and another female. Police did not release any information about the second female.

Police arrested St. Clair Wednesday evening during a traffic stop.

