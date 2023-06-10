FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions continue but a cooldown is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below normal temperatures will continue into early next week with afternoon breeziness. The strongest winds are expected to be on Sunday and Monday, enough to bring about fire weather concerns. Hotter temperatures are forecast late next week into next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 98. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Patchy blowing dust between 11am and 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

