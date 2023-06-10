‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado family is mourning the loss of their 5-year-old child after a deadly ATV crash.

KKTV reports that Isaiah Alvarez died on Tuesday after the all-terrain vehicle he was in rolled over.

It happened in Crowley, roughly 85 miles outside of Colorado Springs, on Tuesday.

“He was sweet, sweet, sweet. We loved him so much, and this is unbelievable that this is happening,” April Montgomery, a close family friend, said.

Isaiah, better known by his middle name Five, was riding in the ATV and playing with his siblings that day.

But when the ATV rolled over, the boy’s family ended up being witnesses, having to call 911.

“It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life,” Olivia Romero, Five’s oldest sister, said.

Crowley County deputies and paramedics rushed to the scene, but it was too late. Five was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was just a freak accident. He ended up in the wrong place when it came down,” Montgomery said.

Community members said Five was loved by so many and he will be missed greatly.

“It just shocked us all and we are trying to cope with it,” Elisa Love, a close family member, said.

She also said for those to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

“Make the best of your life with your family and with your kids. Just enjoy each other’s company because life is too short,” Love said.

The family is holding a fundraising event on Saturday. They also have an open account at Fowler State Bank for donations.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.