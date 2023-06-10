Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.(News 12 New Jersey LLC)
By News 12 New Jersey LLC staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON BEACH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC) - A man is dead after trying to save his daughter from rip currents off the shore of New Jersey.

Officials say the teenager was swept out by a jetty and pulled several yards out into the ocean at Avon Beach on Friday.

Lifeguards were not on duty, so her father jumped in and tried to save her.

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.

Crews on Jet Skis and in helicopters were called in to search. They eventually found his body.

A father died trying to rescue his daughter from rip currents at Avon Beach in New Jersey. (News 12 New Jersey LLC)

The father’s name has not been released.

Officials say the daughter is OK.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey LLC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
DPS: Sleepy driver causes fatal four-vehicle crash in Cochise County
San Marcos Blvd. in Tucson's West side
City of Tucson continues Cool Pavement project
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson

Latest News

Deputies say E. Speedway Blvd is closed from Houghton Rd to N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.
PCSD: Road closed due to crash investigation
The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor
An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Man dies saving daughter from rip currents