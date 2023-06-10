PCSD: Lane restriction due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash in the area of N. La Cholla Blvd and W. Magee RD. on Friday, June 9.

The PCSD says one lane in each direction of Magee will be closed.

Please avoid the area and consider an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.