TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on E. Speedway Blvd east of N. Houghton Rd.

Deputies say E. Speedway Blvd is closed from Houghton Rd to N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd. They advise drivers to please avoid the area.

