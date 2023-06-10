PCSD: Traffic blocked due to Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash at S. Palo Verde RD and E. Drexel RD. on Friday, June 9.

The PCSD says traffic is blocked in all four directions.

Deputies say there are injuries involved, but the severity is unknown.

The PCSD advises drivers to seek an alternate route and to avoid the area.

