Suspect remains at large after shooting two people on the northwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A shooting and a search for the suspect greeted residents of a neighborhood near Cortaro Road and Camino de Oeste Friday morning. Pima County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for 45-year-old William Vick after two people drove themselves to the hospital early that morning with gunshot wounds.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that at approximately 2:34 a.m. on June 9th, deputies responded to Carondelet Marana Hospital because two gunshot wound victims, a man and a woman, drove there for treatment for their injuries.

Pima Regional SWAT responded to the 4200 block of West Calatrava Avenue to serve a search warrant at Vick’s home, where they learned the shooting occurred. They blocked the street except to grant access to neighbors until detectives determined that Vick was not there. Detectives remained at the scene into the day for the investigation.

“We don’t want anybody coming into the area that could be friendly to the suspect to either aid them or help them to escape the area if they’re still unseen, so the deputies, just kind of normal protocol is to control access to at least the block for an incident like this,” explained Pima County Sheriff Deputy Gordon Downing.

“That’s scary, really scary, I mean, for me because I live by myself. But, I’ll just stay inside,” said neighbor Judy Caldwell.

Vick is 45 years old, 250 pounds and 6′5″ with brown hair. Anyone who knows where he is can call 911or 88-CRIME.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

