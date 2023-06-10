TPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

The TPD said 88-year-old Gwen Forehand was last seen near E. 4th St. and N. Columbus Blvd. at the 700 block of N. Jerrie, at 9 a.m. today.

She is described as 5′4″/178 lbs, with white hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing a black robe and no shoes. If you see her, please call 911.

