Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

88-year-old Gwen Forehand.
88-year-old Gwen Forehand.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

The TPD said 88-year-old Gwen Forehand was last seen near E. 4th St. and N. Columbus Blvd. at the 700 block of N. Jerrie, at 9 a.m. today.

She is described as 5′4″/178 lbs, with white hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing a black robe and no shoes. If you see her, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson
Two found dead in Tucson hotel, no suspects in custody
DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150 mph in Casa Grande
DPS: Motorcyclist caught driving 150 mph in Casa Grande

Latest News

The PCSD said the investigation is still ongoing.
PCSD: One dead in fatal Tucson crash
Deputies say E. Speedway Blvd is closed from Houghton Rd to N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.
PCSD: Road closed due to crash investigation
A new study from the University of Arizona researchers shows that Ponderosa forests are...
Ponderosa Forests struggling to survive through Southwest drought
It’s less than a week ahead of Monsoon 2023 and the Tucson Department of Transportation and...
Road crews preparing for Monsoon 2023, how you can prepare