Tucson kids start composting business in neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Four Tucson kids are helping their neighborhood and changing the world one bucket at a time with their business, Save the World Compost.

Westley, Logan, Jonathan, and David are the founders and operators of Save the World Compost, a composting business where the kids pick up food scraps from neighbors and drop off fresh compost for 5 dollars a customer.

From ages 7 to 13, these young business professionals are working hard to make the world a greener place. Save the World Compost started earlier this year in January. While the kids already had the idea to do a business, composting wasn’t the first thing that came to mind.

“We wanted to start a waffle business, which we still want to around the neighborhood, and my mom said why don’t you start a composting business,” said David.

“So we looked into it,” continued Jonathan, “and then finally we came up with the idea, and now we have Save the World Compost.”

When they initially started, the boys only had buckets to make the compost, but with the help of Jonathan and David’s mom, Essie, they were able to get a compost tumbler to increase the amount of compost they can handle.

The boys still try to reuse as much as they can. The buckets used for their pickup and deliveries are old food containers that have been cleaned and re-branded.

“If we’re just not reusing then we’re basically defeating the purpose of trying to save the world. If we’re not reusing, then we’re basically polluting the environment,” said Jonathan.

The parents are getting a kick out of the compost too. Essie uses the compost for her garden, and says she is extremely proud of the boys’ initiative to want to make a change.

“I thought it was great because it makes total sense to collect the food scraps locally, compost them locally, and then use them to help grow beautiful plants and food locally.”

There have been some challenges the boys have had to overcome, from trying to increase their customer count to some disagreements between each other, but they always come together and enjoy not only working on the company but also playing with one another.

