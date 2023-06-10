Advertise
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died after a plane crashed near the Superstition Mountains east of Apache Junction Saturday morning.

An initial investigation by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the FAA, and National Transportation Safety Board officials says that a single-engine Compagnie Daher TB 30 Epsilon carrying two people crashed near the mountains around 8 a.m.

Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two people on board as part of a three-airplane flight. Although details are limited, deputies say several witnesses reported the incident, and that a preliminary report is expected in 2 to 3 weeks.

The FAA sent the following statement regarding the plane crash in Apache Junction:

A single-engine Socata TB 30 Epsilon crashed into a mountain near Apache Junction, Arizona around 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday, June 10. The aircraft took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona. Two people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

  • Contact local authorities for the names and medical conditions of the people on board.
  • The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report here usually the next business day.
  • After investigators verify the aircraft registration number (N-number), it can be searched here.
Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two people on board as part of a three-airplane flight.(Arizona's Family)

