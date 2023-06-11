Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities searching for missing vulnerable man

77-year-old Patrick Ellis
77-year-old Patrick Ellis(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable man.

Authorities say 77-year-old Patrick Ellis walked away from a resort at 1:30 p.m. today. He was last seen at 14301 E. Speedway Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Deputies say Ellis is 230lbs, 5′11″ and has grey hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Ellis is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson
Two found dead in Tucson hotel, no suspects in custody
Pima County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for 45-year-old William Vick after two people...
Suspect remains at large after shooting two people on the northwest side of Tucson

Latest News

77-year-old Nora Labastida
PCSD looking for missing vulnerable adult
88-year-old Gwen Forehand.
TPD: Missing vulnerable adult found
Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
The PCSD said the investigation is still ongoing.
PCSD: One dead in fatal Tucson crash