Authorities searching for missing vulnerable man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable man.

Authorities say 77-year-old Patrick Ellis walked away from a resort at 1:30 p.m. today. He was last seen at 14301 E. Speedway Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Deputies say Ellis is 230lbs, 5′11″ and has grey hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Ellis is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.