FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below normal temperatures will continue into early this week with afternoon breeziness. The strongest winds are expected to be today resulting in a slightly higher risk of fire weather concerns. Warming trend second half of this week with highs near climatology for mid-June.
Today: Patchy blowing dust between 11am and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 103.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.