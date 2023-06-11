Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below normal temperatures will continue into early this week with afternoon breeziness. The strongest winds are expected to be today resulting in a slightly higher risk of fire weather concerns. Warming trend second half of this week with highs near climatology for mid-June.

Today: Patchy blowing dust between 11am and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

