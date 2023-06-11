FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds on Sunday
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Strong winds on Sunday will mean much of southern Arizona will be under an elevated or critical wildfire risk.
Winds will gust to between 30-40 mph in many areas, with a few areas seeing gusts over 45 mph. Winds will diminish beginning on Monday.
A warming trend takes hold mid-week, with the return of triple-digit temperatures by Thursday. The high in Tucson on Saturday could reach 105°, which would be the warmest day of the year, so far.
