FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Strong winds on Sunday will mean much of southern Arizona will be under an elevated or critical wildfire risk.

Winds will gust to between 30-40 mph in many areas, with a few areas seeing gusts over 45 mph. Winds will diminish beginning on Monday.

A warming trend takes hold mid-week, with the return of triple-digit temperatures by Thursday. The high in Tucson on Saturday could reach 105°, which would be the warmest day of the year, so far.

