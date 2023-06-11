PCSD looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 77-year-old Nora Labastida walked away from her home. She was last seen at 1800 W. Sego Lily LN, walking southbound at 4 p.m. today.

She was last seen wearing a striped black and grey shirt, purple pants and possibly walking with a cane.

Deputies say she is 90lbs, 4′04″ and has black hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Labastida is urged to call 911.

