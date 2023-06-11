Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found strangled in a hotel room. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin. She was originally from Roseville, Ohio.

Police said “suspicious circumstances were detected” in Martin’s death. Investigators determined Martin was manually strangled.

An arrested warrant obtained by WMBF said investigators collected evidence at the scene along with witness statements leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake William Linkous. Police said the suspect is from Blue Rock, Ohio.

Linkous was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

A bond has not been issued.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson
Pima County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for 45-year-old William Vick after two people...
Suspect remains at large after shooting two people on the northwest side of Tucson
Deputies say E. Speedway Blvd is closed from Houghton Rd to N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.
Man dies in crash at Houghton, Speedway

Latest News

FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide
Sunday, June 11th, marks a month since the end of Title 42.
Sunday Spotlight: What’s next at the Arizona-Mexico border?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia