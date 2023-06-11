Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee cited for theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Lilia Martinez, a 12-year veteran of the department, was cited for misdemeanor theft and released.

The SCCO said the Nogales Police Department helped with the investigation.

The theft was discovered on June 1 and Martinez confessed on June 9, according to the SCCSO.

Martinez will appear at the Nogales City Magistrate Court on July 5, 2023.

