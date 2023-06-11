Advertise
Sunday Spotlight: What’s next at the Arizona-Mexico border?

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sunday, June 11th, marks a month since the end of Title 42. That is the COVID-era policy which let border patrol turn away migrants seeking asylum.

Since the end of that controversial policy, new numbers show the average number of daily CBP encounters is way down from more than 10,000 with Title 42, to about 3,400 in the month after.

“I think at first, it was assumed everyone was going to come through,” says Jorge Maldonado, Mayor of Nogales, Arizona. “But since there legalities and I think one everyone found out it’s not going to be so easy, I think that calmed down the whole thing.”

There hasn’t been as large a strain on resources as first thought. Luis Miranda, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communications at DHS, says migrants looking to cross illegally may already know the consequences.

“Under the CDC ‘s public health order, we were blocked from being able to fully enforce it because of the pandemic. And so with the end of the pandemic ,we transition back to fully enforcing our laws,” he says.

Consequences include a 5-year re-entry ban for those crossing illegally and fines and jail time for those caught again.

Mayor Maldonado says while he’d like to see more communication with federal leaders in Washington, the staff on the ground in Southern Arizona has a good handle on things.

