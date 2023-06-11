Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson community honors Donovan Durband at Second Saturday

Durband was instrumental in revving Second Saturday following the pandemic.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Many in Tucson turned out to the June Second Saturday to honor the memory of Donovan Durband, who passed away last Saturday.

At this event, the Second Saturday main stage was renamed the Donovan Durband main stage in his honor.

Durband was instrumental in revving Second Saturday following the pandemic.

“The good thing about this event is it has the support local kind of a feel and we all get along and we all work well with each other and he was the brain of that operation. He was the heart and soul of it. We will miss him,” said Andrea Rifenberick, owner of Mafia Kitchen.

Rifenberick and her business have been participating in Second Saturday for the past three years. She said the news of Durband’s passing came as a shock.

“It hit me very hard because he has been that instrument of downtown Second Saturday and we have been doing this for about three years, so to not see his charismatic personable face here is going to be sad,” said Rifenberick.

Durband was one of the main reasons Second Saturday returned following the pandemic. It continues today because of his passion and dedication to Tucson businesses.

“He would go to every truck, and he would buy something from everybody, anyone who was here. He would always ask if we needed help,” said Rifenberick. “He was very communicative to what our needs were as vendors, very charismatic, just a great person and real in tune with everybody and what we needed as small businesses owners.”

Many of the vendors participating in this event say he brought life back to the downtown area. Joe Sotomayor, owner of Jozarelli’s Italian, agrees.

“Donovan did an amazing job reviving the downtown scenery from nothing going on to a thriving Saturday night. There are people, the community is out here, there is music, there are vendors. He did a great job of bringing everyone to the other end. He will be sorely missed,” said Sotomayor.

David Odman, a participant in the nights event said he has been attending since 2018 minus the pandemic years. He added that Durband’s vision is a great way to support the city.

“You are in downtown, and you are getting around and popping into all the shops and when they have all the vendors out it is a great way to support the city,” said Odman.

And while Durband may be gone, many say he will continue to live on through this event.

“This is our downtown, our city, and he spent so much time and effort to bring it back and look what he has done. So we want to continue that growth for downtown, the city, and the community,” said Sotomayor.

Others in attendance said why they did not know him personally; they knew of his role in making this event a success. They all agree he will be missed at all the Second Saturdays to come.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson
Two found dead in Tucson hotel, no suspects in custody
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Deputies say E. Speedway Blvd is closed from Houghton Rd to N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.
Man dies in crash at Houghton, Speedway