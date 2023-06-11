Tucson community honors Donovan Durband at Second Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Many in Tucson turned out to the June Second Saturday to honor the memory of Donovan Durband, who passed away last Saturday.

At this event, the Second Saturday main stage was renamed the Donovan Durband main stage in his honor.

Durband was instrumental in revving Second Saturday following the pandemic.

“The good thing about this event is it has the support local kind of a feel and we all get along and we all work well with each other and he was the brain of that operation. He was the heart and soul of it. We will miss him,” said Andrea Rifenberick, owner of Mafia Kitchen.

Rifenberick and her business have been participating in Second Saturday for the past three years. She said the news of Durband’s passing came as a shock.

“It hit me very hard because he has been that instrument of downtown Second Saturday and we have been doing this for about three years, so to not see his charismatic personable face here is going to be sad,” said Rifenberick.

Durband was one of the main reasons Second Saturday returned following the pandemic. It continues today because of his passion and dedication to Tucson businesses.

“He would go to every truck, and he would buy something from everybody, anyone who was here. He would always ask if we needed help,” said Rifenberick. “He was very communicative to what our needs were as vendors, very charismatic, just a great person and real in tune with everybody and what we needed as small businesses owners.”

Many of the vendors participating in this event say he brought life back to the downtown area. Joe Sotomayor, owner of Jozarelli’s Italian, agrees.

“Donovan did an amazing job reviving the downtown scenery from nothing going on to a thriving Saturday night. There are people, the community is out here, there is music, there are vendors. He did a great job of bringing everyone to the other end. He will be sorely missed,” said Sotomayor.

David Odman, a participant in the nights event said he has been attending since 2018 minus the pandemic years. He added that Durband’s vision is a great way to support the city.

“You are in downtown, and you are getting around and popping into all the shops and when they have all the vendors out it is a great way to support the city,” said Odman.

And while Durband may be gone, many say he will continue to live on through this event.

“This is our downtown, our city, and he spent so much time and effort to bring it back and look what he has done. So we want to continue that growth for downtown, the city, and the community,” said Sotomayor.

Others in attendance said why they did not know him personally; they knew of his role in making this event a success. They all agree he will be missed at all the Second Saturdays to come.

