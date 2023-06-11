Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and Silverbell at 8:15 p.m. on June 10.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and Silverbell at 8:15 p.m. on June 10.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with sharp force trauma and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries by the Tucson Fire Department.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Vick
UPDATE: Suspect sought after 2 injured in shooting incident in NW-side neighborhood
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of...
DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Tucson
Two found dead in Tucson hotel, no suspects in custody
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Deputies say E. Speedway Blvd is closed from Houghton Rd to N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.
Man dies in crash at Houghton, Speedway
77-year-old Nora Labastida
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found