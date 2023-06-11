Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and Silverbell at 8:15 p.m. on June 10.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with sharp force trauma and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries by the Tucson Fire Department.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.