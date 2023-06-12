FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s been a cool June, at least so far

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a cool June, at least so far. Tucson is running between 3 and 4 degrees below average for this month. But that changes later this week, as highs return to the triple-digits as soon as Thursday.

Highs will be at or above 100° through next weekend. Even though monsoon officially begins Thursday, we still have no rain in the forecast. That’s not unusual, as sometimes it can take a couple of weeks for our monsoon weather pattern to establish itself.

