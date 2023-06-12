Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant start to the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’re starting off the workweek with beautiful weather, as highs top out about 10° cooler than normal for this time of year under mostly sunny skies. We’ll tack on a few degrees Tuesday before the triple digits make a comeback for the rest of the week. Tucson’s average high ranges from 101° to 102° this time of year, with an average of 21 days in the triple digits each June.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

Allie Potter June 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

