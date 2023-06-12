Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New details released following Tucson mobile home fire

New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department released more information about a mobile home fire Sunday, June 11.

TFD says when crews arrived to the area near Valencia and Old Vail Road, they discovered the mobile home was in the middle of the desert next to large trees and vegetation.

New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire(Tucson Fire Department)

Fire crews called for all available brush trucks and water tenders while requesting additional help from Rural Metro, Davis Monthan AFB, and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, who immediately sent two 10-person hand crews to the scene.

Tucson Fire says about 50 firefighters responded to help put out the fire, which grew to 60 acres.

New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire(Tucson Fire Department)

Crews stayed overnight to watch for hot spots.

No one was hurt.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Allie Potter June 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents case
Alexandrea St. Clair
UPDATE: Court documents reveal details about deadly stabbing in Tucson
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths, 3 injured
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County