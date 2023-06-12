TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department released more information about a mobile home fire Sunday, June 11.

TFD says when crews arrived to the area near Valencia and Old Vail Road, they discovered the mobile home was in the middle of the desert next to large trees and vegetation.

New details released following Tucson mobile home fire (Tucson Fire Department)

Fire crews called for all available brush trucks and water tenders while requesting additional help from Rural Metro, Davis Monthan AFB, and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, who immediately sent two 10-person hand crews to the scene.

Tucson Fire says about 50 firefighters responded to help put out the fire, which grew to 60 acres.

Crews stayed overnight to watch for hot spots.

No one was hurt.

