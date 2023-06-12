Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD: Suspect arrested in fatal Tucson crash

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash involving injuries at the...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash involving injuries at the intersection of N. Sandario Rd. and W. Desert Wren Dr. at 4:11 p.m. on June 11.(Pixabay)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash involving injuries at the intersection of N. Sandario Rd. and W. Desert Wren Dr. at 4:11 p.m. on June 11.

Deputies found a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

During the investigation, deputies learned a 17-year-old male was driving the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was driving northbound on N. Sandario Rd.

According to the PCSD, the Trailblazer was driven by 42-year-old Martin Craig southbound on N. Sandario Rd. Craig attempted to turn left onto W. Desert Wren Dr. and struck the motorcycle.

The PCSD said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies said Craig was arrested for causing death by a moving violation and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Allie Potter June 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

Latest News

TFD control mobile home fire
TFD control mobile home fire on Miracle Mile
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute
John Edwards James
Tucson man gets life in prison for executing estranged wife, her teen children