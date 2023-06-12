PCSD: Suspect arrested in fatal Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash involving injuries at the intersection of N. Sandario Rd. and W. Desert Wren Dr. at 4:11 p.m. on June 11.

Deputies found a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

During the investigation, deputies learned a 17-year-old male was driving the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was driving northbound on N. Sandario Rd.

According to the PCSD, the Trailblazer was driven by 42-year-old Martin Craig southbound on N. Sandario Rd. Craig attempted to turn left onto W. Desert Wren Dr. and struck the motorcycle.

The PCSD said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies said Craig was arrested for causing death by a moving violation and the investigation is ongoing.

