Silver Alert issued for Texas man last seen in Arizona

Bobby Gray may be driving a red 2005 Dodge Dakota with Texas license plate BW74061 and a gray...
Bobby Gray may be driving a red 2005 Dodge Dakota with Texas license plate BW74061 and a gray 700 Honda Shadow motorcycle in the back.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Texas man who was last seen in Coconino County west of Flagstaff.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Bobby Gray, 79, was traveling with two others from Texas to Lodi, California, in two vehicles.

Gray is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 154 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a white button-up shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.

While stopped at an unknown rest stop west of Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, June 10, Gray entered a red 2005 Dodge Dakota with Texas license plate BW74061 and started driving westbound on I-40. The truck is hauling a gray 700 Honda Shadow motorcycle.

The son and friend lost sight of Bobby, who has severe dementia, and have not seen or heard from him since.

