Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County

Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a suspected human smuggling case.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest followed a high-speed chase.

A deputy tried to stop a van CCSO says was speeding in the Dragoon area Sunday morning, June 11.

Deputies stopped the vehicle at East Adams Ranch and North Johnson Road.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Rito Cabral from Lakewood, California.

Deputies found eight undocumented immigrants in the rear of the vehicle, none of which were secured with seatbelts.

The immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing and Cabral was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

He now faces charges of smuggling, felony flight, criminal speed, and reckless endangerment.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Allie Potter June 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

Latest News

Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump traveling to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified docs case
The PCSD said the investigation is still ongoing.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash at Drexel, Palo Verde in Tucson
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard