TFD control mobile home fire on Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a mobile home fire at the 1100 block of W. Miracle Mile on Monday, June 12.

TFD says two female adults and one adult male have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist one patient evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.