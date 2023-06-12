Advertise
TFD control mobile home fire on Miracle Mile

TFD control mobile home fire
TFD control mobile home fire(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a mobile home fire at the 1100 block of W. Miracle Mile on Monday, June 12.

TFD says two female adults and one adult male have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist one patient evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport.

