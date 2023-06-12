Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Allie Potter June 11 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 10-degrees below average and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

Latest News

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run near First, Grant in Tucson
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October