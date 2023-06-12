Tucson man gets life in prison for executing estranged wife, her teen children

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of executing his estranged wife and her two teen children nearly two years ago.

John Edwards James, 47, was sentenced in Pima County Superior Court on Monday, June 12, less than a month after he was found guilty of three counts of murder.

Authorities said James fatally shot Jaiden White, 14, Talmadge Holmes Jr., 18, and Willona Ametrice White, 44, in a home near Stella and Prudence roads in Tucson on June 30, 2021.

The case went cold until June 16, 2022, when James was charged with murder. James, White’s estranged husband, had been in jail on a drug charge, but police added three murder charges after connecting him to the crime.

Police said the scene inside the home was extremely violent and grim. During the trial, it was revealed all three were shot several times.

“The victims were executed. They were shot multiple times,” Tucson Police Det. Pat Robinson said. Robinson said at least one of the victims was asleep.

At the time of the killings, James was out on a $5,000 bond on charges of domestic violence against White in December 2019.

