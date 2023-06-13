17-year-old girl facing human smuggling charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 17-year-old is facing human smuggling charges after being arrested Monday, June 12, in Cochise County.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the girl, a U.S. citizen, was driving a 2004 Dodge truck occupied by 13 undocumented immigrants.

Members of the Cochise County CIT team stopped the vehicle at about 7 p.m. Monday near West Sheep Trail and North Highway 191 outside of Elfrida, Arizona.

The immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

