Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

17-year-old girl facing human smuggling charges

The 13 undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.
The 13 undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.(MGN/U.S. CBP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 17-year-old is facing human smuggling charges after being arrested Monday, June 12, in Cochise County.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the girl, a U.S. citizen, was driving a 2004 Dodge truck occupied by 13 undocumented immigrants.

Members of the Cochise County CIT team stopped the vehicle at about 7 p.m. Monday near West Sheep Trail and North Highway 191 outside of Elfrida, Arizona.

The immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
John Edwards James
Tucson man gets life in prison for executing estranged wife, her teen children
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a crash involving injuries at the...
PCSD: Suspect arrested in fatal Tucson crash

Latest News

Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
The victims, including women and children, were returning from an overnight wedding ceremony in...
Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in Nigeria