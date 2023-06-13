As Arizona lawmakers return to work after month-long break, Governor ready with veto stamp

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a record 111 bills so far this legislative session and it appears after Monday, June 12, she will add a few more.

The old record was by Gov. Janet Napolitano, who vetoed 63.

State lawmakers are back in session for a two-day stay following a month-long vacation. The lawmakers are poised to do it at least once more before adjourning.

In the past, the legislative session would end soon after the passage of the budget, which this year was the middle of May.

But instead, the lawmakers decided to take a break and then come back to clean things up.

They are, by the way, getting paid even though they are on break.

Republican lawmakers don’t have near enough votes to override Hobbs’ vetoes.

HB 2722, which was on the agenda Monday, would allow for a full hand count of the votes in any county wishing to do so.

There was plenty of opposition on the Democratic side, many of whom compared it to the Cyber Ninjas hand count of the 2020 election.

According to AZ Central, Cyber Ninjas CEO organizer said, “looks like our numbers are screwy” pointed out

Oscar De Los Santos, a Democrat from District 4, said Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan admitted the numbers from his company’s hand count were “screwy.”

That’s what the MAGA extremists say our elections should look like,” De Los Santos continued. “Attempting to bring this irresponsible, inaccurate, unreliable and ultimately broken election system to Arizona amounts to nothing short of an attack on our democracy.”

Regardless, the bill passed along party lines, with 31 Republicans voting for it and 29 Democrats against it.

It will surely get a veto stamp from Hobbs.

Then there is HB 2786, which would require schools to notify parents of any teacher who gets training, or attends a seminar, webinar or class.

“We are constantly being told by our school districts that we don’t need to worry about our curriculum because there isn’t any of those left-wing or woke ideas being inculcated in our schools,” said the bill’s sponsor, Justin Heap, a Republican from District 10.

Several teachers in the legislature took issue with the idea and scope of the bill.

“I feel that this bill is one more example of demonizing our schools and our teachers,” said Christine Marsh, a Democrat from District 4. “Like doctors, teachers should be treated as respected professionals that they are.”

The bill passed along party lines and will likely be vetoed.

There were many others that likely will be passed and approved by the Governor’s office, but it’s apparent there are many GOP measures that will not.

Getting a due pass recommendation is a bill which would give elected school board members more access to school facilities and staff.

“There are many, many school districts across the state that are actually prohibiting their school board members, duly elected officials, from being able to access facilities, the district office facilities and staff,” said Jake Hoffman, a Republican Senator from Queen Creek.

The bill will now go back to the House where it could be amended to escape the Governor’s veto, but it’s unlikely.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.