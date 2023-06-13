Advertise
Body found in desert area near Saguaro Lake

Image of Saguaro Lake.
FILE - Saguaro Lake(123rf.com)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found early Monday morning along the Bush Highway, not far from Saguaro Lake.

Deputies were dispatched just before 7 a.m. after someone reported finding a body in a bonfire pile in a remote desert close to the Bulldog Canyon - Hackamore area. Homicide detectives responded to the Tonto National Forest site and are now investigating but no other details have been released. MCSO has yet to identify the victim.

