Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant start to the week ahead of warm-up

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -We started off the workweek with beautiful weather, as highs topped out about 10° cooler than normal for this time of year under mostly sunny skies. We’ll tack on a few degrees Tuesday before the triple digits make a comeback for the rest of the week. Tucson’s average high ranges from 101° to 102° this time of year, with an average of 21 days in the triple digits each June. Skies will stay dry through the week with afternoon breeziness.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
John Edwards James
Tucson man gets life in prison for executing estranged wife, her teen children
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

13 News 2023 Monsoon Special
13 News 2023 Monsoon Special
Two men were rescued after their truck was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night in Golden...
Fact Finders: Arizona’s “Stupid Motorist” Law
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits return
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits return
Monday, June 12th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant start to the workweek