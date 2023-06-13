Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits return

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Get ready for the return of triple-digit heat across southern Arizona. After a high in the low-90s on Tuesday, a warming trend kicks in on Wednesday, taking us back to near 100° on Thursday and to 102° for both Saturday and Sunday.

Gusty winds could also return for the Father’s Day weekend. Of course, this Thursday is the official start of Monsoon, but our wet summer weather pattern has yet to establish itself.

