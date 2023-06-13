Ozone pollution: what to expect and how to combat it

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Desert summers, along with vehicle emissions, create a recipe for disaster when it comes to pollution.

A ground-level ozone is created by chemical reactions when organic compounds like nitrogen mix with ultraviolet light from the sun.

“Part of the equation to ozone is naturally occurring things like stuff that will come off plants,” air quality meteorologist Matt Pace said, “but you still need the [nitrogen oxide] that comes out of a car tailpipe or other emissions that combine with sunlight to form ozone faster and faster.”

Ozone pollution can irritate the eyes, aggravate asthma and increase the risk of premature death for people with lung or heart disease. Phoenix is ranked 5th in ozone pollution and has a high pollution alert set in place for tomorrow.

ADEQ is issuing a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) for ozone effective, June 13, 2023, in Phoenix.



A High Pollution Watch (HPW) is also in effect on June 14, 2023. #Ozone pollution explained ➡️https://t.co/OJ1p0RjlCX



Hourly forecast ➡️https://t.co/WSudaISDJd#AZAirAware #azwx pic.twitter.com/Y2q86nHjvw — AZDEQ (@ArizonaDEQ) June 12, 2023

During the high pollution alert, Pace recommends staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

“For those of you who are not sensitive to ozone, try to limit your emissions,” Pace said, “drive less, try to telework, carpool, use public transportation to reduce the amount of emissions that are out there that sunlight can interact with to produce higher levels of ozone.”

Tucson’s public bus system Sun Tran has been working on switching to fully electric-powered buses since 2021 to reduce these emissions.

“It’s been very rewarding,” Transportation Administrator for the City of Tucson Rhett Crowninshield said. “These are the kind of things we love to do as public servants.”

Currently, they have ten electric buses and hope to remove all diesel buses by 2025. They’re also seeing other organizations following in their footsteps.

“We’ve had a couple of school districts reach out and pick our brains on our approach to implementing the electric bus program,” Crowninshield said.

Experts say ozone numbers have been significantly lower in the 21st century.

“The Clean Air Act has done a really good job reducing emissions so we’ve actually seen a decrease in the number of ozone exceedances,” Pace said.

These green-forward projects have helped limit the amount of emissions and ozone pollution in the Tucson air.

“Back in the 1990s, Tucson would have exceeded on average 20 times, now it’s only 4 times so we’ve seen a drastic reduction of ozone around the region,” Pace said.

Public transportation is still free in Tucson and will remain free through 2023.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.