Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Ozone pollution: what to expect and how to combat it

As the temperature rises to the triple digits, Tucson air quality drops
By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Desert summers, along with vehicle emissions, create a recipe for disaster when it comes to pollution.

A ground-level ozone is created by chemical reactions when organic compounds like nitrogen mix with ultraviolet light from the sun.

“Part of the equation to ozone is naturally occurring things like stuff that will come off plants,” air quality meteorologist Matt Pace said, “but you still need the [nitrogen oxide] that comes out of a car tailpipe or other emissions that combine with sunlight to form ozone faster and faster.”

Ozone pollution can irritate the eyes, aggravate asthma and increase the risk of premature death for people with lung or heart disease. Phoenix is ranked 5th in ozone pollution and has a high pollution alert set in place for tomorrow.

During the high pollution alert, Pace recommends staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

“For those of you who are not sensitive to ozone, try to limit your emissions,” Pace said, “drive less, try to telework, carpool, use public transportation to reduce the amount of emissions that are out there that sunlight can interact with to produce higher levels of ozone.”

Tucson’s public bus system Sun Tran has been working on switching to fully electric-powered buses since 2021 to reduce these emissions.

“It’s been very rewarding,” Transportation Administrator for the City of Tucson Rhett Crowninshield said. “These are the kind of things we love to do as public servants.”

Currently, they have ten electric buses and hope to remove all diesel buses by 2025. They’re also seeing other organizations following in their footsteps.

“We’ve had a couple of school districts reach out and pick our brains on our approach to implementing the electric bus program,” Crowninshield said.

Experts say ozone numbers have been significantly lower in the 21st century.

“The Clean Air Act has done a really good job reducing emissions so we’ve actually seen a decrease in the number of ozone exceedances,” Pace said.

These green-forward projects have helped limit the amount of emissions and ozone pollution in the Tucson air.

“Back in the 1990s, Tucson would have exceeded on average 20 times, now it’s only 4 times so we’ve seen a drastic reduction of ozone around the region,” Pace said.

Public transportation is still free in Tucson and will remain free through 2023.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of St. Mary’s and...
Tucson police respond to stabbing at St. Mary’s, Silverbell
77-year-old Patrick Ellis
PCSD: Patrick Ellis search over
A Santa Cruz detention employee resigned after admitting to taking $900 from an inmate’s account.
Former Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a record 111 bills so far this legislative session and it...
As Arizona lawmakers return to work after month-long break, Governor ready with veto stamp
The study aims to help first responders with seizures in children.
Pedidose Study aims to speed up EMS’ children’s seizure response
Discipline issues in Tucson Unified School District are set to be discussed at a Governing...
TUSD DISCIPLINE CRISIS: New TEA president says ‘nothing’s been fixed’ and is working to hold district accountable