PCSD searching for arson suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect in an arson investigation.

The PCSD responded to reports of a structure fire at 10:50 p.m. on June 10 near Santa Rita Ranch at the 600 block of S. Harry P. Stagg Dr.

During the investigation, deputies discovered doorbell camera footage of a suspect approaching the residence’s front door, setting it on fire, and leaving the scene.

Arson detectives responded, processed the scene, and collected evidence. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

According to the PCSD, the suspect wore a dark shirt, black jogger-style pants with a red stripe, dark shoes with white soles, and a face covering. The suspect also appears to have a knife in a sheath on their right hip.

Anyone who might have seen a suspect matching this description in the 600 Block of S. Harry P. Stagg Dr. area on the evening of June 10 is encouraged to call 911.

You can also provide information through 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

